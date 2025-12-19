Friday, 19 December 2025
Pool closed after chemical spill

by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Burke St in Warragul was blocked off after a chemical spill at Warragul Leisure Centre on Saturday morning.

Warragul Leisure Centre was evacuated and an exclusion zone established after a chemical spill in Warragul on Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to Burke St at about 9am after liquid chlorine leaked from a storage area onto an external footpath.
They said the centre was evacuated and a 100-metre pedestrian exclusion zone established. Burke St also was closed.
The CFA and a hazmat team cleared the spill by noon. Warragul Leisure Centre re-opened by 12.20pm.
Police said nobody was impacted by or exposed to the liquid chlorine.

