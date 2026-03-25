Thursday, 26 March 2026
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Petrol drive-off

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Petrol drive-off

Police are seeking information following a petrol drive off at a Warragul service station on Saturday morning.
An offender described as a Caucasian man aged around 35-years allegedly filled a blue Ford Territory with $175 worth of petrol at the Astron service station on Albert Rd, Warragul at 7:30am before driving off without paying.
The offender was described as wearing a red hoodie and black trousers.
Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

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