Petition for Trafalgar traffic lights

Trafalgar residents are renewing calls for traffic lights to be funded at a dangerous intersection in next year's state budget.

Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham sponsored a petition with 75 signatures presented to State Parliament which claimed the Davey Drv and Princes Hwy intersection was "putting lives at risk every day."



The petition stated a road safety study, conducted by the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP), formally acknowledged the need for traffic lights at the location east of the central business district.



"The study confirms what locals have been saying for years - this intersection poses a serious hazard," it said.

The signatories urged the prioritising and funding of the urgent upgrade, stating the intersection had become increasingly dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians. Residents said that school pick-up and drop-off times carried a higher risk.



"Families, elderly residents and school children regularly struggle to cross safely, putting lives at risk every day,.

"DTP have already done due diligence and have agreed that the intersection is a high priority for the installation," the petition added, stating Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne had acknowledged the upgrade need.



After years of lobbying by local residents, Regional Roads Victoria introduced an 80km/h speed limit and extension of existing 60km/h zones on Princes Hwy at the approach to the intersection in late 2023. However, with town growth, residents believed traffic lights would provide a better long-term solution to slow traffic and provide safe passage out of the estate.