P plater's car impounded

A P plate driver had his car impounded last week after allegedly doing a burnout in front of police.

Baw Baw Highway Patrol impounded the vehicle, which the driver will be required to pay $1271 and attend court before the car is returned.

Police said it served as a reminder of the penalties associated with reckless driving offences.

In another incident, police intercepted a vehicle allegedly travelling at 130 km/hour along the Princes Fwy towards Yarragon on February 22.

The male driver, who said he was running late to a family event, was fined $407 and loss of three demerit points.