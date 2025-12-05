OK Croquet! a hit with locals

It's all smiles at OK Croquet! for Liam Rayner, Lorna Gibson, Lorna Clarkson and Nusha Gurusinghe. Photographs courtesy of Anthony Jarvis.

A wonderful afternoon of mallet swinging, music and laughter was had recently when the Warragul Croquet Club held the first of its OK Croquet! Sunday social sessions.

The clubhouse opened its doors, stoked the BBQ and put on some tunes as friends and family joined club members in a once-a-month come and have a try.

The club recently received a Baw Baw Shire grant which enabled them to purchase new mallets. The mallets were put to great use across the weekend, with a variety of sizes and weights now available for everyone.

OK Croquet! will continue on the third Sunday of every month until April, with the next session on Sunday 21 December from 4-7pm.

'Club Twilight' play continues every first, second and fourth Monday from 3pm onwards.