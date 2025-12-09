Newcomer takes out croquet title

Winners from the Warragul Croquet Club's recent Club Handicap Championships were (from left) Helen Lees (section one), Adam Buster (section three and Club Handicap Championship) and Helen Bolton (section two).

The Warragul Croquet Club recently held its Club Handicap Championship.

Club players swung their mallets in a singles tournament broken into three handicap sections, played out across several days of competition.

The championship was ultimately won by croquet newcomer Adam Buster, who was congratulated by other members of the club.

Adam has been a club member for a matter of weeks and hitting balls not much longer than this.

He not only won section three with seven straight wins, he went on to take out the handicap championship thanks to winning games against section two winner Helen Bolton and section one winner Heather Lees.