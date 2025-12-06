New CEO for Myli

Myli acting board chairperson Cr Alanna Pomeroy welcomes new Myli chief executive officer Daniel Lewis to the local library organisation.

Local library provider Myli has announced Daniel Lewis as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Lewis, who brings more than 15 years of leadership experiences across Victoria's library, education, entrepreneurial and not-for-profit sectors, will lead the organisation which runs libraries across Baw Baw, Cardinia, Bass Coast and South Gippsland.

The announcement follows previous ceo Leanne Williams stepping down from the role in February to pursue new opportunities.

Myli said Mr Lewis had a proven passion for building organisations that put people and innovation at their heart.

Throughout his career, he has led major digital transformation and innovation initiatives at State Library Victoria and Casey Cardinia Libraries, uniting technology, creativity and collaboration to deliver lasting benefits for communities.

Recognising his inclusive and empowering leadership style, Myli said Mr Lewis was known for inspiring teams to think boldly, work with purpose and enjoy the journey along the way.

He is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD) and champions strong governance, transparency and curiosity as essential foundations of great leadership. He believes progress thrives when people feel trusted to experiment, learn and grow.

Myli said they were confident his approach would strengthen the organisation's connection with the communities they serve and support Myli's ongoing evolution to meet changing needs.

Myli – My Community Library is a not-for-profit, community-focused library organisation. Its mission is to enrich lives and strengthen communities through accessible, inclusive and innovative library services.