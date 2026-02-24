Netballers ready to roll

Event organisers at the 2025 tournament included Natasha Davis, Nicole McDonald, Kirsty Brereton, Debby Hulbert, Janelle Hannath, Rhys Gorman and Tracey Stephens.

The annual Liza Pharaoh Junior Netball Tournament is gearing up for its biggest event yet this Sunday.

The tournament brings together junior netballers from across the region to raise money for the West Gippsland Hospital oncology ward.

Now in its third year, the 2026 edition is set to feature 45 teams across four age groups with registrations now closed after reaching capacity.

Fifteen different clubs will be represented during the tournament, which will take place across all 10 Burke St courts on Sunday March 1.

Last year's tournament raised more than $8200 and with several local businesses on board as sponsors and donors for raffle prizes, organisers at Pharaoh's Secret Angels are hoping to go even bigger this time around.

The tournament is named after local netball legend Liza Pharaoh, who died in 2021 following a long illness.

Organisers have made the tournament a tribute to her legacy and her long-time dedication to junior netball.