Net, set, ready to go

At a recent NetSetGO session at Warragul are Team Joeys (back, from left) Masie, Lottie, Abigail, Ruth, Kate, Sophia, Zara, Delilah, (front) Audrey, Aude (coach) and Maddy.

Warragul and District Netball Association (WDNA) has celebrated strong growth in its junior development program with the NetSetGO program more than doubling its participant numbers over the past six months.

NetSetGO co-ordinator Meaghan Romano said the program's success reflected the quality and commitment of the coaching team supporting young participants each week.

"All of our coaches are required to complete the Netball Victoria Foundation Coaching accreditation and undertake specific training to deliver the NetSetGO program," Meaghan said.

"Many of them are also local players, coaches and umpires who are passionate about helping young children develop their skills and confidence in a positive environment."

NetSetGO is Netball Australia's official introductory program for children aged five to seven years.

It focuses on developing fundamental movement skills, basic netball techniques and teamwork through fun, game-based activities designed specifically for young participants.

The program is currently thriving at WDNA, with 47 children attending weekly sessions at the Warragul courts.

Families have embraced the welcoming and inclusive environment, and the association has seen an encouraging increase in boys participating in the program.

WDNA president Karen Romano said the association was proud to see the next generation of players discovering the sport.

"Programs like NetSetGO are incredibly important for building confidence, friendships and a lifelong connection to sport. NetSetGO is also an important pathway for the next generation of netballers at our association," she said.

WDNA acknowledged the support of local businesses that make the program possible.

Looking ahead, Warragul and District Netball Association is preparing to launch its next NetSetGO season, which will run from April 27 to August 10.

To celebrate continued growth of the program and welcome new families, WDNA will host a free 'Come and Play Day' on April 20 from 4pm-5pm at the Warragul netball courts. The session will give children and families the opportunity to experience the program, meet coaches and join in the fun.

Boys and girls aged five to seven years of all abilities are encouraged to attend and discover the excitement of netball in a supportive and inclusive environment.

For more information about the program or to register, families can contact Warragul and District Netball Association wdna@hotmail.com.au