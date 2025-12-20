Neighbour calls for carparking enforcement

A neighbour to the Warragul social housing development has called for carparking restrictions.

With the Drouin proposal for Lampard Rd up for discussion at Baw Baw Shire's council meeting, Gerard Murphy made a submission calling for council and the community to have more say in such projects.



Owning property next to the Mason St development, Mr Murphy said "we feel, as a body corporate, that because it's out of the hands of the council and it's with the State Government with their planning, it's difficult to have any oversight of that site."

"We as a community and council group should be more involved in the build."

As the 51-unit development progresses, Mr Murphy urged councillors to look into one or two-hour carparking enforcement outside Mason St businesses to counter any overflow from the development's 38-space carpark.

He urged the same if the Drouin proposal - with 45 units and 27 carparks - is approved.

"There's not enough carparks," he said. "If they do the same thing, all the cars will be parking on the road going down Lampard Rd or in the (Oak Street) kindergarten carpark."

"That's what will happen once this build in Warragul is finished unless the council gets on the mark early (with parking restrictions)."