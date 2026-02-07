Music workshop a success

Aerianne McCaffery and Ashlyn Neilson enjoying the drum workshop.

The recent community kids music workshop organised by Niels Bijl and the West Gippsland Concert Band was a sell-out success, bringing together young musicians and community music organisations from across the region.

Held at the Yarragon Public Hall and Yarragon Uniting Church, the one-day workshop saw 32 children enjoy hands-on access to a wide range of musical activities, guided by 19 different community music education organisations.

Children were able to explore percussion, woodwind, brass, strings, piano, singing, ensemble playing and movement - many for the first time.

The day began with a drum workshop led by Steve Schulz, giving children the opportunity to experiment with a variety of percussion instruments.

A singing workshop led by speech pathologist and voice teacher at Speakbeak Speech Therapy and Song Studio, Klytie Wijgers focused on listening, confidence and vocal exploration.

Klytie said singing played an important role alongside instrumental learning.

"Singing builds listening, body awareness and musical skills that support learning instruments," she said. "It was wonderful to see even the youngest children grow in confidence as the day progressed."

The morning concluded with a recorder ensemble session led by Davina, introducing participants to group music-making.

Throughout the afternoon, children rotated through pre-booked instrument sessions including flute, clarinet, guitar, trumpet, violin and cello, before finishing with an open session allowing them to try instruments from any section.

The workshop addressed a growing gap in access to music education in the region, with many local public schools now offering limited or no music programs. Organisers said the event highlighted the strength of West Gippsland's community-based music sector and the value of collaboration in creating accessible pathways into music for young people.

Participating families are encouraged to follow up with local community bands, music schools and teachers involved in the workshop. A full list of participating organisations is available at www.westgippslandconcertband.com.au/workshop

Building on the success of the event, a Massive Rock Horn Section has been announced for Friday, February 27 at 7pm at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

The performance is open to all woodwind and brass instruments, including saxophones, clarinets, flutes, double reeds, all brass instruments and bagpipes.

An optional rehearsal will be held in Yarragon on Sunday, February 15 at 1pm.

Registration details are available at https://www.trybooking.com/DJAKV