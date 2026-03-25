More thefts from station carpark

Two separate thefts from vehicles were reported at the southern end of the Warragul Railway Station carpark last week.

Two separate thefts from vehicles were reported at the southern end of the Warragul Railway Station carpark last week.

A Samsung tablet was reported stolen from a 2015 Mercedes station wagon between Thursday and Sunday.

The owner of the car was notified by police at 3pm on Sunday that the back window had been smashed and the tablet was allegedly stolen from the back seat.



On Friday, baby wipes, a purse full of coins, a Yeti drink bottle, sunglasses and keys were among items reported stolen from a white 2018 Subaru Outback between 5:30am and 9pm.

Police said the victim parked their car at the southern end of the carpark and went to work in the morning. Returning that night, the victim found the front quarter window of the car smashed and the car unlocked from the inside. The console of the car also sustained damage.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.