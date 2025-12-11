Monthly meetings set

A monthly meeting cycle will continue for Baw Baw Shire Council next year.

Setting the 2026 calendar, councillors unanimously voted to meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Like this year, the timeslot will alternate between 1pm and 5.30pm.

The previous councillor group first broke away from traditional twice-monthly meetings in 2024. They justified it would allow community members more time to review agendas, reduce overhead costs and provide councillors with greater flexibility to balance their role with other responsibilities. The timeslot also changed, with early afternoon instead of early evening meetings.

A return to a twice-monthly meeting cycle came when the new councillor group was voted in. They also opted for an alternating timeslot.

However, citing effectiveness and lack of business, the decision was revised in June and monthly meetings reinstated.

At the time, Cr Danny Goss said the agendas had been lacking and monthly meetings would provide councillors more time to prepare as well as "save a lot of resources and time". He spoke of a desire to hold public workshops or briefings instead.

The 2026 calendar was adopted unanimously without comment.

There is no meeting set for September 2026 and a move to the second Wednesday for December.

Meetings will be held on: January 28 at 5.30pm; February 25 at 1pm; March 25 at 5.30pm; April 22 at 1pm; May 27 at 5.30pm; June 24 at 1pm; July 22 at 5.30pm; August 26 at 1pm; October 14 at 5.30pm (performance and financial statements); October 28 at 1pm; November 11 at 5.30pm (mayoral election); November 25 at 1pm; and, December 9 at 5.30pm.