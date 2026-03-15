Live4Life crew inducted for 2026

A group of 44 students from eight local secondary schools were inducted as youth mental health ambassadors at the recent Baw Baw Shire Live4Life crew induction day.

Sharing their ideas are Marist Sion College Warragul students Miranda (left) and Tia (right) and Warragul Regional College student Tyra.

A group of 44 students from eight local secondary schools were inducted as youth mental health ambassadors at the recent Baw Baw Shire Live4Life crew induction day.

The 2026 Baw Baw Live4Life crew is made up of students from Warragul Regional College, Drouin Secondary College, Marist Sion College Warragul, Trafalgar High School, Neerim District Secondary College, St Paul's Anglican Grammar School, Warragul and District Specialist School and CCG Secondary College.

The crew spent the day learning about Live4Life, planning the 2026 program, reflecting on their responsibilities as local leaders, getting to know each other and developing the 2026 Live4Life theme.

After going to a vote, the group decided on "mental health is its own form of wealth" as the 2026 theme.

Members of the Baw Baw Live4Life crew volunteer their time and act as ambassadors within their schools, family, social circles and the broader community.

They advocate for the reduction of stigma surrounding mental health, encourage open conversations and promote help seeking behaviours, while also learning how to recognise the signs of developing mental health issues and the local support services that are available.