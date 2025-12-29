Liquor targeted in supermarket burglaries

Liquor was the target during two supermarket burglaries on Tuesday, December 23.

Police said three teenagers were arrested in Pakenham following the early morning burglaries at IGA Trafalgar and Yarragon Foodworks.

They allege the trio stole 20 liquor bottles after forcing open the front automatic doors of IGA Trafalgar in McCrorey St.

It is further alleged they damaged the front doors of Yarragon Foodworks on Princes Hwy to target liquor.

Police said a vehicle linked to the burglaries was located in Pakenham and three arrests made.

Pakenham police processed a 19-year-old Pakenham man and two boys, aged 17 and 15, from the Cardinia area.

In an unrelated incident, power tools valued at $6500 were reported stolen from a Buln Buln property.

Police said the theft was reported at a Platts Rd address overnight on Tuesday, December 16.

The Milwaukee branded power tools were inside a vehicle parked in the property's driveway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.