Linking graves to online portal

At the unveiling of the new noticeboard at the Yarragon cemetery are Yarragon Lions Club and Yarragon cemetery Trust members (from left) members Angela Bayley, Melinda Kemeys, Allison Petchel, Leeanne Evans, Chris Vaughan, Peter Petchel, James Geary, Sam Mazza (back), Kevin Arnold, Harry Langres and Ron Jones.

A new noticeboard at the Yarragon cemetery will help family and friends of loved ones buried at the cemetery to discover more about their personal history.

The Yarragon Lions Club provided a $5000 grant to the Yarragon Cemetery Trust to fund installation of a permanent noticeboard containing a QR code that visitors can access to find grave locations and local history.

Scanning the QR code now gives visitors access to an online portal of information about people buried at the cemetery and their history.

The QR code will take users through to a site called RIP Chronicle. Cemetery trust members are now adding historical data to expand the information available.

The new noticeboard enabled the QR code to be visible to community members and in a safe place.

Cemetery trust chair Chris Vaughan said the noticeboard addition would prove to be very handy for visitors to the cemetery.

He ackolwedged the support of the Lions Club who also had funded new gates at the cemetery in the past.

Yarragion Lions Club president Peter Petschel said the club liked to help out wherever possible with community projects.

"This was a request we had to put up a noticeboard and today we handover the keys," he said.