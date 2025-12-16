Kangas punish Panthers in division five

Hallora's Paul Bridges-Black made 21 during his side's successful day against Yarragon..

by Samuel Laffy

Yarragon (8/163) def. by Hallora (7/201)

A host of high-scoring contests marked round nine of division five fixtures, with a host of heavyweights further extending their lead over the chasing pack.

Hallora's intimidating depth was on full display against Yarragon as Darren Humphrey (52*) and Brian McDonald (40) led the way.

Michael Stead (2/38 from 7) and Austin Bradshaw (2/30) did their best with the ball, but the Kangaroos nonetheless posted 7/201.

In reply, Liam Smith-Butterworth (36), Kyle Bradshaw (33), and Heath Kirkham (39*) looked promising, but the weight of runs was too much for the Panthers to overcome.

Iona (8/215) def. Neerim District (7/87)

Meanwhile, Iona notched a 128-run victory over Neerim District.

Ed Walker (44), Hamish Piner (53*), and Locklan Bethune (42) accelerated scoring to lift the Swamp Tigers to 8/215, and the Stags were never in the hunt in pursuit.

John Fleming (54*) played a brilliant lone hand, but his side could still only eke out 7/87 from their allotted overs.

Longwarry (78) def. by Catani (8/187)

Catani enjoyed a leisurely 109-run win over Longwarry, with Joshua Bennetts (58*) taking full toll on the postage-stamp sized Longwarry Primary School oval.

His stunning half-century lifted the Cats to 8/187, and the Crows could post just 78 in reply.

Daniel Waite (30) was effective early, but the heat soon went out of the contest after he was dismissed.

Twelve bowlers were used across 26.2 overs, with Bryan Hales (2/28) the pick of the bunch.

Drouin (8/152) def. by Western Park (7/153)

In the final match of the round, Western Park's James Campbell delivered a timely captain's knock to carry his side to a three-wicket win over Drouin, with the Warriors clinching victory off the final delivery of the day.

Chasing 8/152, a testing spell of bowling from Trevor Robertson (3/22) meant the pressure was on 'JC' to counterattack.

Although pleasing contributions from Jack Roberts (14) and Caleb Walsh (10*) assisted, 19 was still required from the final 12 deliveries and victory looked out of reach.

Campbell, however, was unperturbed.

A laced cut shot, a fortuitous 'French-cut' to the fence, and some scampered singles had the Warriors requiring three from the final ball.

To the delight of Western Park onlookers, Campbell (who finished with 39*) top-edged a streaky drive that just escaped the clutches of Drouin's wicketkeeper to seal the win.