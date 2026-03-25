Juniors share honours

Longwarry Yellow and Catani Blue shared premiership honours in the WDCA under 13s division two grand final. Pictured celebrating the shared premiership behind the players are coaches Matthew Aslett (Longwarry) and Jackson Bennett (Catani) with their teams, (back row, from left) Longwarry's Hayden De Soysa, Oliver Granger, Tamryn Dugan, Levi Sloetjes, Mitch Rodger, Catani's Takunda Rangarira, Ely Daly, Nash Beadel, Leo Spicer, Lachlan Chapman, Brody Ashby, Luke Williams, (front row, from left) Longwarry's Roger Stannard, Taj Williams, Saxon Carter (standing), Cooper Aslett (standing), Catani's Rachel Finger and Ella Purvis. Absent: Longwarry's Spencer Aslett.

The Warragul and District Cricket Association's under 13s division two grand final ended on a rare note recently as Longwarry and Catani tied for the premiership title.

With both Longwarry Yellow and Catani Blue scoring 82 in the 20-over match, the clubs ultimately celebrated together, sharing the shield in a real display of cricket camaraderie.

The result made it two from two for Catani's under 13s team after their Catani White team took out the under 13s division one premiership.