Juniors share honours
The Warragul and District Cricket Association's under 13s division two grand final ended on a rare note recently as Longwarry and Catani tied for the premiership title.
With both Longwarry Yellow and Catani Blue scoring 82 in the 20-over match, the clubs ultimately celebrated together, sharing the shield in a real display of cricket camaraderie.
The result made it two from two for Catani's under 13s team after their Catani White team took out the under 13s division one premiership.