Junior cricket winners

Drouin took out the under 15s premiership. The team is (back, from left) Ryder Tomasetti, Kayde Bartlett, Thomas Ryan, (front, from left) Elijah Robinson, Tyler Boltong (man of the match), Isaiah Glover, Remy Butler, Oliver Robinson, Aarav Bhatia (in front), Nate Larkman, Shayaan Anwar, Stephen Boltong (coach) and Josh Cooling.

The Warragul and District Cricket Association juniors wrapped up their season in fine style over the past couple of weeks.

The under 13s (divisions one and two), 15s and 17s all held their respective grand finals and presented their awards after the conclusion of the matches.

Catani took out two premierships, winning the under 13 division one title outright and sharing the division two premiership with Longwarry as Drouin (under 15s) and Western Park (under 17s) both took home titles.

Western Park's under 17s premiership is their fifth top junior division title in the past six years, during which time they've featured in every single grand final.

The WDCA's junior division has gone from strength to strength in recent years following a decision to increase the number of age groups from three to four before the 2023/24 season.

In that time the competition has grown from a total of 23 teams across all divisions in 2022/23 to 47 this season. Not a bad sign for the future of cricket in Gippsland.

Award recipients.

Under 13s division one.

Batting aggregate and GCL under 13s division one player of the year: Fraser Rose (Garfield-Tynong).

Batting average and WDCA under 13s division one player of the year: Lenny Barake (Western Park).

Bowling aggregate: Uday Gautam (Western Park).

Under 13 division one team of the year: Lenny Barake (Western Park), Fraser Rose (Garfield-Tynong), Chaise Easton (Catani), Isaiah Glover (Drouin), Elijah Robinson (Drouin), Uday Gautam (Western Park), Charlie Brewer (Catani), Griffin Hoiles (Trafalgar), Mack Martel (Ellinbank), Nash Fraser (Longwarry), Harry McCarthy (Ellinbank).

Under 13s division two.

Batting aggregate and player of the year: Tadhg Sheehan (Western Park).

Batting average: Cooper Aslett (Longwarry).

Bowling aggregate: Brody Ashby (Catani).

Bowling average: Spencer Aslett (Longwarry).

Under 13 division two team of the year: Tadgh Sheehan (Western Park), Cooper Aslett (Longwarry), Walter Cogo (Warragul), Zac Pickering (Garfield-Tynong), Luke Williams (Catani), Brody Ashby (Catani), Spencer Aslett (Longwarry), Jayce Barrow (Western Park), Javier Clapp (Garfield-Tynong), Thomas McKerrow (Buln Buln), Henry James (Buln Buln).

Under 15s.

Bowling aggregate and average: Percy Martel (Ellinbank).

Batting average: Mitchell Bradshaw (Warragul).

Batting aggregate and player of the year: Coby Bridger (Buln Buln).

Under 15 team of the year: Coby Bridger (Buln Buln), Mitchell Bradshaw (Warragul), Dallas Ward (Jindivick), Taj Goodrope (Catani), Evan Eastwell (Buln Buln), Percy Martel (Ellinbank), Mitchell Stewart (Jindivick), Gracie Sanders (Jindivick), Aarav Bhatia (Drouin), Nate Larkman (Drouin), Sebastian Ellis (Warragul).

Under 17s.

Batting aggregate: Ryan Gusain (Drouin) and Matthew Finger (Catani).

Batting average: Kooper Herbert (Catani).

Bowling aggregate and average: Dylan van der Stoep (Trafalgar).

Player of the year: Ryan Gusain.

Under 17 team of the year: Ryan Gusain (Drouin), Matthew Finger (Catani), Cooper Davey (Western Park), Musa Faisal Wahid (Buln Buln), Kooper Herbert (Catani), Dylan van der Stoep (Trafalgar), Olly Liston Crowe (Hallora), William Burn (Western Park), Darcy Walsh (Trafalgar), Troy Nieuwerth (Hallora), Andrew Thompson (Western Park).

WDCA under 15 girls.

Batting average and aggregate: Amy Nieuwerth.

Bowling average: Mia Wilson.

Bowling aggregate Makayla Campbell.

Fielding: Caitlin Muggeridge.

Player of the year: Amy Stockdale.

Grand final results.

Under 17s - Western Park (156) def. Buln Buln (9/150)

Under 15s - Drouin (5/157) def. Catani (7/156)

Under 13s division one - Catani White (4/140) def. Western Park (8/122)

Under 13s division two - Catani Blue tied Longwarry Yellow