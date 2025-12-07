Improving water reliability

Gippsland Water has completed a proactive water leak detection program across the Baw Baw Shire, identifying and repairing hidden leaks to improve service reliability and reduce water loss.

Between January and July this year, 425 kilometres of mains were surveyed in Warragul, Drouin, Buln Buln, Nilma, Darnum, Jindivick and Rokeby. The program uncovered 99 network leaks and 29 customer-side leaks.

Managing director Sarah Cumming said the program was part of Gippsland Water's broader efforts to improve efficiency and reduce water losses. "By identifying and repairing these leaks, we've reduced the amount of water lost and improved the reliability of our services," Ms Cumming said.

"The insights from this program will help shape future works and allow us to take more proactive measures to maintain our network."

Acoustic listening technology was used to detect concealed or difficult-to-trace leaks that would otherwise go unnoticed. Gippsland Water is now working to repair all detected network leaks by the end of the year.

Ms Cumming encouraged customers to continue reporting leaks they notice.

To report a fault, leak or a burst, call Gippsland Water's 24/7 faults and emergencies line on 1800 057 057, or visit: www.gippswater.com.au/leak.