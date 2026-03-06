Improving palliative care

Warragul Rotary Club member Roger Colls, WGHG social worker Caroline Clark, WGHG district nursing unit manager Casey Cook, Rotary Club president Lyn Bennett and Alma Reynolds.

A Warragul Rotary Club donation will help to improve West Gippsland Healthcare Group's palliative care service.

The club, in collaboration with the Rotary Foundation, donated a new iPad to assist families in creating lasting memories with their loved ones, as well as an extensive selection of books and resources focused on caregiving, grief and bereavement for children, adults and caregivers.

The club's donation also included self-care books for palliative care nurses, healthcare professionals and first responders.

Need2Read in Warragul played a key role in sourcing these books.

WGHG acting chief executive officer Cathy Portelli said the thoughtful resources would support patients and families to navigate an extremely difficult time in their lives.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club of Warragul and Need2Read for their combined effort in putting this considerate package together," she said.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club of Warragul and Need2Read for their combined effort in putting this considerate package together," she said.