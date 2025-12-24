Baw Baw police will be out in force this holiday season, with increased traffic enforcement to boost road safety.

Warragul police acting senior sergeant Alicia Leger warned of increased alcohol and drug testing as well as speed monitoring on local roads in the coming weeks.

She urged motorists to be mindful of fatigue and distractions; urging preparation ahead of long trips, rests every two hours and a plea not to pick up mobile phones when driving.



The warning comes as the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and Victoria Police release a new advertising campaign which highlight life-altering choices made when drivers sit behind the wheel.



"This campaign is a reminder of how quickly drink-driving or speeding can turn a holiday into tragedy - and the role police play in ensuring we all make it to our destinations safely," TAC chief executive officer Tracey Slatter said.

"The roads will be busy this holiday season, and we can all keep each other safe - slow down, separate drinking from driving, and make safe choices behind the wheel," Ms Slatter urged.



Two hard-hitting television ads are central to the campaign; one with a family in a drink-driving scenario and another with a young group of friends in a speeding scenario.

In both ads, the driver makes a life-altering choice at a crossroad. One path reveals the harsh reality of being caught by police, while the other shows the aftermath of a devastating crash.



Each ad closes with a powerful message - "how your holiday ends is your choice".

The campaign, targeted at holiday season travel, comes as statistics show 272 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads in 2025. It is similar to the 274 lives at the same time last year,



It launched across print, television, billboards, radio, cinema, social media and mobile digital platforms last week and will run through to February 1.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said the State Government had recently announced a $21 million boost to road policing operations which would see increased drug testing and expanded the use of technology to catch unauthorised drivers.



"Speeding and drink driving have devastating consequences, and this new road safety partnership campaign shows how simply making the right choice can avoid these outcomes," Ms Horne said.