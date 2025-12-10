Home win for Longwarry

Fourth placed Longwarry hosted third placed Trafalgar in division one bowls on Saturday.

Fortunately the match was played at the "Dome", with the wintery conditions halting plenty of outdoor games.

The Longwarry team took an early lead and went on to win three of the four rinks for a 22-shot overall win.

As a result, they jumped to third on the ladder.

Unfortunately, division three was washed out and division six had a bye. It was great to see them having a spirited practice game between themselves instead.

Division one: Longwarry defeated Trafalgar 90/68

Ken White, Richard Ross, Russell White and Kenneth Towt (skip) defeated Matt Schreyer's team 25/16.

Jan Aubrey, Dale Weller, Glenn Pask and Ian Peterson (skip) defeated Ian Miles' team 22/19.

Jodie Ashby, Graeme Aubrey, Craig Cousin and Jason Lieshout (skip) lost to Chris Bortignon's team 18/22.

Hank Metselaar, Grant Pask, David Ashby and Trevor Kitchin (skip) defeated Nathan Cook's team 25/11.



Midweek

Longwarry had a convincing 70-shot win in division three on Tuesday and a 13-shot loss in division four.

Travelling to Traralgon with the added inclusion of Christopher Footit, the division three team appeared to gel. The win consolidated their position on top of the ladder.

Division four travelled to Garfield and went down in a close match, winning one of the three rinks.

Division three: Longwarry 95 defeated Traralgon (3) 95/25

Jan Aubrey, Jodie Ashby, Graeme Aubrey and Trevor Kitchin (skip) defeated Mick Reynold's team 38/6.

Peter Beechey, Col Finger, Richard Ross and David Ashby (skip) defeated Ron Baker's team 29/8.

Rob Quinn, Chris Footit, Craig Cousin and Jason Lieshout (skip) defeated Graham Webb's team 28/11.

Division four: Longwarry (2) lost to Garfield 58/71

Graham Woolstencroft, Barry Short, David Angee and Dale Hendrick (skip) lost to Gwen Fabris' team 21/26.

Carol Gibbon, Ross Twite, Ronnie TeGiffel and John McCarthy (Skip) defeated Alan White's team 16/26.

Kevin Dixon, Pauline Dixon, Grant Pask and Sharon Twite (skip) defeated Mal Newham's team 21/19.