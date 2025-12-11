Historic week for Wombats

Trevor Wilson and John Moore shake hands with the Wilson/Moore Trophy, which was won by the South Gippsland Kookaburras last Tuesday.

History was made last Tuesday in the Veterans Cricket Victoria over 70s match that was played at the Kydd Park Reserve in Jindivick between the West Gippsland Wombats and the South Gippsland Kookaburras.

Five years ago, was the beginning of the VCV over 70s competition, Trevor Wilson and John Moore got together and suggested that an over 70s cricket team could be formed from players from South Gippsland, Iona, Koo wee rup and Pakenham and call it the West Gippsland Wombats.

In the past four years the number of over 70s players in the Wombats cricket area had grown and this year it was decided to enter two teams enter the VCV over 70s competition: the West Gippsland Wombats with players from Iona/Koo wee rup and Baw Baw, and the South Gippsland Kookaburras from South Gippsland.

It was suggested that each time the two teams play, they play for the Wilson/Moore Trophy.

Trevor Wilson, who suffers from blood cancer and has not been able to play cricket for the past two season was at the game to present the trophy to be played for between the two teams.

The game was played at possibly the most picturesque ground in the VCV competition as the sky was overcast and the ground was damp, but 80 overs were played without any weather interruptions.

The Kookaburras won the toss and batted as both the openers retired after facing 25 balls (Rob Francis 15 and Warrick Hayes 8).

The first wicket fell in the 11th over with the score on 31; Peter Little 6 (11) was caught by Russell Ferguson off the bowling of Greg Watsford.

Six overs and 16 runs later the Kookaburras lost two wickets - Warren Dummett 10 (19) was lbw to Russell Vincent's bowling and Gavin Sharp 0 (4) was run out by a direct throw from Rod Pallot.

The Kookaburras didn't lose a wicket for the next 15 overs until the score had reached 124 when Geoff Birne 3 (8) was caught by Carl Muscat off the bowling of Graham Davey.

Fred Debono 13, Pieter Loos 31, Keith Houghton 24 and Neil White 16 had all retired after facing 25 balls.

Andrew Smith 2 (8) was lbw to Jim Gregory and Mike Newton 8 (15) was bowled by Russell Vincent, the score was 6/150 and now the retirees returned.

Warrick Hayes added nine runs off five balls before he was bowled by Jim Gregory and Rob Francis added one off two balls before he was lbw to the bowling of Russell Vincent.

After 40 overs the Kookaburras were 8/163 with the two not out batsmen Pieter Loos 38 (32) and Fred Debono 13 (30).

Wombats bowling: Russell Vincent 4-3/16, Jim Gregory 8-2/30, Graham Davey 8-1/25, Greg Watsford 6-1/16, Rod Pallot 4-0/10, Peter Felstead 6-0/27, Basik Kehayas 2-0/20 and Carl Muscat 2-0/16.

The Wombats began their chase slowly, losing their first wicket in the sixth over with the score on seven when Greg Watsford 1 (18) was run out.

Ron Wernke 2 (3) was bowled by Keith Houghton, Peter Felstead 7 (25) retired before the Wombats were 3/34 in the 15th over when Carl Muscat 12 (25) was stumped by Warrick Hayes off Mike Newton's bowling.

All the Wombats' batsmen struggled to score off the Kookaburras' good bowling, but off 25 balls the following batsmen retired: Russell Ferguson 5, Ross Farmer 11, Basil Kehayas 6, Russell Vincent 7 and Graham Davey 17. In the 34th over Jim Gregory was run out without scoring off eight balls.

In the 36th over when John Moore 3 (10) was bowled by Neil White, the retirees were able to return and bat until the 40th over, Peter Felstead 13 (37) and Russell Feguson 9 (34). The Wombats' score was 5/96.

All the Kookaburras bowlers bowled well: Mike Newton 8-1/23, Keith Houghton 4-1/8, Neil White 6-1/17, Pieter Loos 4-0/4, Geoff Birne 4-0/8, Fred Debono 2-0/7, Andrew Smith 6-0/19, Rob Francis 2-0/4 and Peter Little 4-0/8

Although defeated by a far superior team, the Wombats are looking forward to the next encounter to try to win the Wilson/Moore Trophy.

On Sunday the Iona/Koo wee rup over 60s were handily beaten by Ringwood at Koo wee rup in round six of the VCV over 60s competition.

Ringwood won the toss and after some discussion asked Iona/Koo wee rup to bat first.

In the second over Greg Watsford (0 off 6 balls) was caught by Michael Beyer off the bowling of Graham Howes.

Accurate bowling by the Ringwood attack restricted Iona/Koo wee rup to only 23 runs off the first 16 overs, which included seven maidens, before Bob Rogers 3 (10) was caught by Michael Beyer off the bowling of Darren Bersey.

The retired batsmen after facing 30 balls were Ron Wernke 4, Graham Davey 6. Mick Scully 13, Russell Ferguson 8.

The third Iona/Koo wee rup batsman to be dismissed was Ross Farmer 5 (18) when he was caught by Darren Bersey off the bowling of Danny Hanlon.

Iona/Koo wee rup were 4/81 in the 36th over when Bill Neaves 8 (29) was bowled by Alex Petrovic, next over Rick Savage 2 (3) was caught by Michael Beyer off the bowling of Darren Bersey.

Man of the match Mick Parsons 16 (20) retired before Jim Gregory 3 (6) was bowled by Andy Thomas.

After 40 overs Iona/Koo wee rup total had crawled to 6/91, with Ron Wernke 5 (35) and John Moore 4 (10) both not out.

Possibly the only highlight of the Iona/Koo wee rup innings was when Mick Scully was walking off the ground after retiring and Ross Farmer was walking onto the ground.

Apparently the bowler and umpire had forgotten that the non-striker batsman had not yet reached the crease when the bowler bowled the ball.

Russell Ferguson hit the ball and called for a run, but there was no-one at the other end.

Ringwood's bowling: Michael Beyer 5-4-0/2, Graham Howes 5-4-1/4, Alex Petrovic 7-1/11, Simon White 4-0/13, Darren Bersey 6-2/14, Leigh Hardham 3-0/12, Gary Paget 3-0/15, Danny Hanlon 5-1/14, Andy Thomas 1-1/2

Apparently, Ringwood wanted the game over before the Ashes test match was due to be televised because in the 12 overs that they batted, 14 fours were hit.

The first three batsmen retired: Wayne Hartley 29 (25) Leigh Hardman 23 (22) and Andy Thomas 22 (17), the not out batsmen were Bob Marshall 6 (4) and Alex Petrovic 6 (5).

Ringwood were 0/93 off 12 overs. A ten-wicket win to Ringwood

Iona/Koo wee rup bowlers: Greg Watsford 3-9/16, Mick Scully 5-0/23, Graham Davey 3-0/28, Jim Gregory 2-0/15 and Ron Wernke 1-0/9.

This Sunday Iona/Koo wee rup play Mornington at Mornington.