Loyalty and service recognised

The loyalty and service of four West Gippsland Healthcare Group staff members has been recognised by the presentation of Life Governor Awards.

Board chair Jo-Anne Moorfoot presented the awards to Dan Weeks, Peter Clark, Sue Aberdeen and Meredith Davey at the healthcare group's recent annual meeting.

Ms Moorfoot said the organisation presented Life Governor Awards each year to recognise outstanding contributions to the healthcare group over an extended period of time and go on to be ambassadors for the hospital.



Sue Aberdeen

Ms Moorfoot said Ms Aberdeen has made an "exceptional contribution" to allied health services over a 35 year period, since beginning with WGHG as a grade one occupational therapist.

She said her passion for patient care and her commitment to excellence were evident from the beginning.

Ms Aberdeen later stepped into a manager's role and guided the OT department through decades of growth and transformation.

"Under Sue's leadership, the department evolved from a handful of staff to a dynamic group of more than 20 professionals.

"She championed innovation and collaboration, ensuring the occupational therapy services expanded .

"Her vision and determination were instrumental in the planning and project management of the allied health building which opened in 2018."

Ms Moorfoot said Ms Aberdeen also had extensive clinical expertise in hand therapy and she had helped establish a "truly multi-disciplinary model of care."



Peter Clark

Mr Clark joined WGHG in 1988, beginning his nursing careers in the emergency department where Ms Moorfoot said he provided "exceptional care" in a demanding environment.

He moved to the medical ward as nurse unit manager and also worked in the high dependency unit.

"Peter's leadership and clinical expertise were evident throughout these roles, always ensuring patients received the highest standard of care," she said.

Peter later transitioned into cognitive dementia and memory care where he "guided families through the challenging times of a dementia diagnosis."

"Peter always provided the patients and clients with a very high standard of care, delivered with warmth, empathy and understanding of their situation," she said.

Ms Moorfoot said during his 36 years service, Mr Clark also supported colleagues with collaboration and teamwork.

"His influence as a leader and mentor has shaped many careers and his dedication to patience and staff alike has left and enduring legacy," she said.



Meredith Davey

Ms Davey was a familiar and respected social worker and consultant in West Gippsland long before she joined WGHG staff in 2014 as community health manager.

Ms Moorfoot said she brought "expertise and compassion" to the role and held the role with distinction until her recent retirement.

"Meredith has made a profound impact on community health services. She was caring and highly respected leader who consistently placed clients and staff at the heart of her decision making.

Ms Moorfoot said Ms Davey's most significant contribution was her work with the local Indigenous community.

"She built genuine, meaningful relationships with community elders, which led to strong partnerships, a formal memorandum of understanding between WGHG and the local community."

Ms Davey also led development of the healthcare group's cultural safety training package, working closely with elders and Indigenous staff to create three training videos that had strengthens cultural understanding among staff.

"Meredith's legacy is one of compassion, collaboration and lasting impact," she said.



Dan Weeks

Former chief executive officer Dan Weeks was recognised for his leadership of the organisation for just over 13 years before his retirement in January this year.

Ms Moorfoot said during his tenure, the organisation continued to "thrive and grow."

Under Mr Weeks' leadership, Ms Moorfoot said funding almost tripled from 6500 WEIS to 19,500, a 40 per cent increase in staff from 600 to 900 (full time equivalent) and revenue more than double from $80 million to $170 million.

"Some of the key highlights during Dan's 13 years include the consistently strong financial performance which was recognised by the Department of Health; the delivery of safe quality services while facing significant service demand in one of the fastest growing communities; and. operating from aged buildings and challenging infrastructure.

"Dan also secured funding for and oversaw major capital projects on the main site, including the emergency department extension in 2012 and a third theatre and short stay unit in 2019.

Ms Moorfoot said Mr Weeks led the healthcare group through the COVID pandemic and consistently achieved accreditation, sometimes with outstanding results and at a time when many hospitals struggled to meet standards.

"He maintained a lengthy campaign for the new West Gippsland Hospital and helped secure bi-partisan funding commitments in the lead up to the November 2022 state election," she said.