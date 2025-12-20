Waste initiative earns award

Innovation and improvement award nominees Nicole McFarlane and Wendy Tilling, with executive director of clinical operations Maree Fellows who accepted the award on behalf of Geraldine Freriks.

An initiative aimed at minimising medical waste earned Geraldine Freriks this year's West Gippsland Healthcare Group's innovation and improvement award.

There were three nominees for the award including Geraldine for the introduction of reusable tourniquets and goggles to improve sustainability; Wendy Tilling for her significant improvement to the design and use of resuscitation trolleys; and Nicole McFarlane's introduction of the new Victor chart to include parent concerns in assessments of paediatric patients.

WGHG chief executive officer Shannon Wight said the three nominees demonstrated initiative and achieved significant improvements in their areas.

Ms Wight said Geraldine not only delivered outstanding improvement, but did so with the "integrity, commitment and a spirit of collaboration that inspires us all."

She said healthcare was one of the largest contributors to landfill and Geraldine led an initiative that demonstrated WGHG was a forward thinking organisation committed to sustainability.

Tourniquets and goggles were identified by Geraldine as everyday items contributing to unnecessary waste costs and in some cases clinical risk.

With changes in infection prevention control standards, reusable tourniquets were allowed for the first time.

"Geraldine saw the opportunity and immediately began redesigning our process to utilise reusable tourniquets. The result is safer practice, lower costs and a dramatic reduction in waste - from over 48 kilograms of landfill per year down to almost zero," Ms Wight said.

Expanding the project, Geraldine identified an issue in eye protection.

Ms Wight said Geraldine recognised disposable visors were not being used consistently due to discomfort and design issues.

"Geraldine sourced a reusable, high quality alternative and introduced these across theatre and other clinical areas.

The results in only a few months prevented 950 disposable visors going to landfill, a reduction of more than 11 kilograms waste.

"Her work has influenced other Gippsland hospitals. Both initiatives directly support our waste management plan and environment management plan and actions.

"But most importantly, Geraldine's work has a lasting impact and these changes will continue delivering environmental, financial and safety benefits for years to come.

"Geraldine's leadership, innovation and determination exemplify the very purpose of this award.

"Geraldine has turned everyday clinical tools into a powerful opportunity for improvement and one that benefits our staff, our patients and our planet," Ms Wight said.