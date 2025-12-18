103 years for Gwen

Gwen Ireland (centre front) celebrates 103 with her Abbey Garden friends (back) Stella, Coral, Di and Brian, (front) Pam and Syd.

Gwendoline "Gwen" Ireland turned 103 on December 6 and celebrated the milestone with friends and family at her home at Abbey Gardens in Warragul.

Born in Hinckley, England in 1922, Gwen Bunting was the youngest child and only daughter of Trevor and Sarah Bunting. Gwen's father was the owner and manager of a hosiery factory.

She excelled at school in both academics and sport, taking on leadership positions before working in her father's factory doing administration and secretarial work.

While remembering a privileged childhood, Gwen doesn't remember that they were particularly wealthy. With her dad's work they were lucky to have a nanny and a car but she remembers that "every dollar was accounted for."

After marrying Ed Ireland in 1947, the couple made the significant decision to migrate to Australia in 1952 under a Westfarmers sponsorship, arriving by boat in Perth with their young daughter Andrea. Following a brief return to England in 1954 where their son Mark was born, Ed and Gwen took on a government-funded 160-acre farm on the outskirts of Margaret River, where two more children, John and Heather, were born.

The transition from city girl to farmer's wife in a remote country was challenging, but Gwen adapted well. The family's pursuit of farming opportunities took them from Margaret River to Warragul and then to Merrigum, with Gwen working various jobs including with doctors, travel agents and a fruit cannery while supporting Ed's farming career. She estimates they lived in 17 different houses over the years.

She looks back on a happy life. "Everyone has challenges over the years but we had some wonderful friends and had many, many laughs."

Throughout her moves, Gwen remained actively engaged in community life as a church organist, choir member, library volunteer and CWA member for 50 years. She also was an accomplished cook, winning a prestigious White Wings cooking contest in WA and placing second nationally with her French Apple Meringue Pie.

After retirement, Gwen and Ed travelled extensively including trips to the UK and Canada.

Three years ago, Gwen relocated to Abbey Gardens in Warragul, where she continues to participate in activities including the Scrabble group, church group and spend time with family. She enjoyed a celebratory cake and cup of tea with family and friends there last week.

Her philosophy has remained consistent: "You just have to make the best of everywhere you live. Meeting people and doing good is always good."