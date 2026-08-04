Parent arrested at school

A Warragul man was arrested at Drouin Secondary College on Tuesday morning after allegedly causing criminal damage and using threatening language towards staff, forcing the school into lockdown.

Police said the incident occurred just before 9am in the school's reception area.

It is alleged the man was interacting with staff when his behaviour became erratic, allegedly directing abusive and threatening language towards staff.

He allegedly threw a sign-in electronic device to the ground causing it to smash.

The 47-year-old man, a parent of a student, was charged with criminal damage, using threatening words in a public place and other offences. He was bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on October 12.

In a statement to families, and posted on Facebook, the school stated it had enacted a lockdown and implemented "student safety procedures" while police responded to the incident.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our highest priority. If your child expresses uncertainty about our safety procedures or has any questions about today's events, please reassure them that they are safe at school.

"Wellbeing support is also available to any student who might need it," the DSC statement said.