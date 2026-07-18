Photographic award

Warragul Camera Club member David Woodcock is regularly topping the photography charts and recently scooped another award for his amazing pin sharp photo of hay making at his property in Neerim East.

Warragul Camera Club member David Woodcock is regularly topping the photography charts and recently scooped another award for his amazing pin sharp photo of hay making at his property in Neerim East.

David was awarded first place in the open print award of the VAPS interclub competition. The Victorian Association of Photographic Societies (VAPS) held its 72nd Conference on May 29 and 30 in Moama.

Warragul Camera Club is one of over 40 camera clubs across Victoria who belong to VAPS.