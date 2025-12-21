News Students create RSL garden Horticulture students from Community College Gippsland have transformed a bare area at the Warragul RSL into a peaceful garden space for the newly opened Baw Baw Veterans and Family Centre. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published December 21, 2025 Link copied! Copy failed! At the RSL garden are (from left) CCG students, Marley Donelly, Lachlan Harris and Michael McVerry with horticulture trainer Tony Bundock. Updated December 21, 2025 3:00 pm | 2 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!