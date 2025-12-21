Sunday, 21 December 2025
Students create RSL garden

Horticulture students from Community College Gippsland have transformed a bare area at the Warragul RSL into a peaceful garden space for the newly opened Baw Baw Veterans and Family Centre.

At the RSL garden are (from left) CCG students, Marley Donelly, Lachlan Harris and Michael McVerry with horticulture trainer Tony Bundock.
