Tributes flow for a favourite son

Tributes flowed for Gazette journalist Keith Anderson following his death last week, including an acknowledgement in federal parliament.

Keith, 78, was a long serving journalist at the Warragul and Drouin Gazette. He died at his Drouin home on Monday, November 24.

Social media tributes last week commended his dedication to the Drouin community, including the Drouin football and netball clubs and the Drouin Cricket Club.

Member for Monash Mary Aldred spoke in parliament, saying "West Gippsland has lost a favourite son." She acknowledged his work as a journalist, his infantry service in Vietnam and his commitment to the Drouin community.

Born and bred in Drouin, Keith was the son of Joan (Cotton) and Keith. He was educated at Drouin primary and high schools.

An intrepid and keen student of journalism, Keith had begun his cadetship at the Gazette when he learnt he had been conscripted for service in Vietnam.

The son of a World War II veteran, Keith had spent much of his childhood in RSLs, so the idea of service wasn't entirely foreign to him.

At age 20, he was sent to Puckapunyal and, after training, was fast tracked to join a battalion bound for Vietnam with the 2nd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (2RAR).

When he joined the infantry, Keith had never fired a gun. By the time he was into his service, he felt prepared even when contact with the enemy occurred.

After his return home Keith continued to catch up regularly with the men he served with until 2022, something he was proud of.

In an interview for The Gazette's "My Service, My Story" podcast series, Keith said: "I think if you see a bloke in uniform or wearing medals just shake his hand. Say thanks."

Keith was incredibly proud of his family's defence force service, with four generations from his father Keith to his grandson Joshua.

Following his Vietnam service, Keith returned to The Gazette and his love for journalism. He later moved to Queensland, where he continued to work in journalism and public relations roles.

Moving back to Drouin years later, he returned to a journalist's position at The Gazette in 2003, covering the Gippsland League football, sport, politics and general reporting.

Sports writing was Keith's passion, particularly football. In The Gazette's 125th anniversary edition, Keith wrote about the 1967 grand final controversy in which five Longwarry players were deemed ineligible just days out from the big match.

He said: "There has been no sporting sensation covered by The Gazette in its 125 years than the lead up, playing and repercussions of 1967 West Gippsland Football League grand final."

Keith was still working part time in May when he took indefinite sick leave.

He was a valued member of the editorial team and a great mentor to his colleagues.

As a journalist, he was a highly skilled wordsmith, had creative flair and always pursued tough questioning to hold authorities to account. Keith also was well respected by his many contacts.

In 2011, The Gazette won a Victorian Country Press Association award for Local Reporting for a series of articles in relation to Baw Baw Shire's purchase of a house in Albert St, Warragul and its refusal to disclose purchase details.

The judge praised Keith for being a watchdog on local government and exposing council's unwillingness to be transparent.

Keith was fiercely proud of his Drouin heritage and his community commitment was acknowledged in multiple social media posts last week.

The Drouin football and netball clubs acknowledged his service as a committee member for many years, marking the grounds for almost two decades and using his writing skills for the Hawk Squawk Newsletter.

Keith was an A grade premiership player for Drouin Cricket Club in 1966/67, 1967/68 and 1971/72. The club described him as a "great person to chat all things sport and loved the maroon and gold."

The Drouin Family Hotel said Keith was a "decent human being, a man of the community."

Both the Warragul and Drouin RSLs also acknowledged his death on social media.

A funeral for Keith was held yesterday. The service, held at David W Bull Family Funerals in Drouin included an RSL tribute presented by past president Ben Vahland. He was buried at Drouin cemetery.

Keith is survived by his two children Corinne and Christopher and their families, including three grandchildren Joshua, Katelyn and Chloe, and his stepson Damien.