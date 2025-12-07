Green seeks pre-selection

Liberal Party sources have confirmed Warragul's Matt Green intends to seek pre-selection for an upper house seat in the Eastern Victoria Region.

Mr Green, senior electorate officer for Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham, is expected to enter the Liberal pre-selection race this week. Nominations opened yesterday.

If successful, he would seek the second Liberal position and third for the Coalition. However, the pre-selection outcome may not been known until mid-January, ahead of next year's state election.

The Liberal Party's Narracan branch has been supportive of Mr Green's intentions, believing it was a winnable seat. If pre-selected, it will not impact his current role.

The Greens previously announced Bass Coast Cr Mat Morgan as its upper house candidate for Eastern Victoria.

Having joined One Nation Victoria, Baw Baw Shire Cr Ben Lucas also is likely to stand for either the seat of Bass or Eastern Victoria in the upper house.

Current sitting members for Eastern Victoria Region are: Renee Heath (Liberal), Tom McIntosh (ALP), Melina Bath (The Nationals), Harriet Shing (ALP) and Jeff Bourman (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Victoria).