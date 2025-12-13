Lions helping to save lives

In front of the new defibrillator are from left to right, Sharyn Gaul (Vice-President of Yarragon Lions), Yarragon Primary School business manager, Sharon Caia and Yarragon Lions board member, Leeanne Evans

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of Yarragon Lions Club, Yarragon Primary School recently took delivery of a new fully automatic defibrillator.

Yarragon Lions vice president Sharyn Gaul and board member Leeanne Evans presented the life-saving machine to Yarragon Primary School business manager Sharon Caia.

The machine, valued at $2500, was sourced from St John Ambulance.

Ms Caia said the school was very appreciative of the Lions Club's efforts to provide the equipment.

"We have a lot of parents and grandparents visit the school and early learning centre throughout the year, and having the machine on hand is great for the school.

"All staff and many of the students have undertaken first aid training and while we hope we never have to use it, having a defibrillator on the premises is an extra precaution," she said.

The machine's user-paced prompts guide the rescuer step-by-step through the rescue, also providing CPR instruction to promote optimal technique. Its "RescueCoach" technology monitors the rescuer's actions to ensure they complete each critical task before moving on to the next.