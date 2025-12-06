Shire in "safe hands"

A councillor reassured ratepayers that Baw Baw Shire was "in very safe hands" following the appointment of Mick Cummins as acting chief executive officer.

Mr Cummins began in the position on November 17 after new ceo Tilla Buden announced immediate leave to undergo breast cancer treatment. Councillors last week unanimously approved his appointment through to January 2.

Cr Danny Goss said it was fortunate Mr Cummins, with a long history in local government, could step into the role.

"Unfortunately, our current ceo Tilla Buden is unwell at this time and won't be here for the little foreseeable future," Cr Goss said. "We need to have a ceo and this just formalises this process."

Cr Paul Pratt said he had enjoyed working with Mr Cummins, acknowledging Wednesday's council meeting was his 479th in a ceo role.

"It's important that we have a ceo in the chair and I think it's really important that the public knows, too, that we're in very safe hands," Cr Pratt said.

The appointment and confidential renumeration package was approved at Wednesday's meeting in a late addition to the agenda.

Cr Kate Wilson said it was added as an urgent business item as "it wasn't appropriate to be delayed".

Cr Wilson said council was committed to supporting Ms Buden in "every step of her journey as she focuses on her health and wellbeing" and thanked Mr Cummins for accepting the extension.

An officer report said a ceo could not appoint an acting ceo for a period greater than 28 days under the Local Government Act.

"It it recommended that council resolve to extend its acting chief executive officer arrangements to ensure the continuity of council's operations while Ms Buden undergoes treatment," the report said. "Tthere will be no immediate community impact with a seamless transition to an acting chief executive officer".

Council is required to have a ceo under the Local Government Act, with the report acknowledging Mr Cummins' "significant experience" in the local government sector and "more specifically substantial experience as a chief executive officer in the industry".

Mr Cummins joined Baw Baw Shire as strategy and transformation manager in June. He previously served as Bayside City Council ceo for seven years.

Ms Buden, via her LinkedIn, said she would take leave for treatment and recovery but remained excited about joining the Baw Baw Shire team "when the time is right".