Car stolen

A car was stolen during an aggravated burglary in Waterford Rise Estate in Warragul on Monday, November 24.

Police allege an offender entered multiple backyards in the estate before the aggravated burglary in Cedarwood Drv at 10.50pm.

A resident of the house, sitting in another room, reported hearing a noise before seeing a person run from the house.

Police believe entry was gained from the backyard via an unlocked door. The offender stole keys to a Toyota Aurian from the kitchen before stealing the vehicle which contained various power tools.

The vehicle was later recovered in Moe.

Police are keen to hear from residents who may have information or captured CCTV in the Buckland Drv and Gemstone Crt areas between 10pm and 11pm.

Anyone with information which could assist police investigations can contact Baw Baw CIU on 5622 7111 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.