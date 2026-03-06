Tribute to "Mr Drouin"

A man who became known as "Mr Drouin" - Dick van Leeuwen was remembered by Baw Baw Shire councillors during a condolence motion presented to council last week.

A former councillor and mayor, Mr van Leeuwen was remembered for his dedication to the Drouin community, particularly through Drouin Rotary Club.

Council will send a letter of condolence to Mr van Leeuwen's family, following his death on January 27, aged 86.

Cr Tricia Jones said following decades of service to the Drouin business community and various community organisations Mr van Leeuwen "became known as Mr Drouin."

Originally from Holland, Cr Jones said when Mr van Leeuwen came to Australia he worked as an industrial representative in the plastics industry.

She said he moved to Drouin to manage ACI Florapak and he "turned it into a thriving company."

Cr Jones said over the years, Mr van Leeuwen had been involved with the Drouin Secondary College school council, the Drouin market, the Ficifolia Festival and establishing a table tennis club in Drouin. He was crowned the inaugural King of Drouin Ficifolia Festival in 2012.

He also was the first chair of the former Buln Buln economic development board for six years.

Mr van Leeuwen was a long serving member of Drouin Rotary Club. He was a recipient of the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award and also received a sapphire pin.

A member for almost 50 year, he was inducted into the club in October 1977 by then president Russ Rees, sponsored by Gordon Williams.

In 1981-82 he served as president, having previously been programs co-ordinator, public relations chairman, sergeant-at-arms and bulletin editor.

Mr van Leeuwen served one term as a Baw Baw Shire councillor from 2005 to 2008, including one year as mayor in 2007-08.

A funeral service, including a guard of honour by Rotarians, was held on February 6. Mr van Leeuwen is survived by his wife Janny, their two children and family including four grandchildren.