Dog high jump and stunts at carnival

A carnival atmosphere complete with fireworks will be the major attractions for this year's Warragul Show eve carnival on Friday night.

It will be a line-up of family fun and entertainment on offer throughout the carnival.

Making its debut at this year's show is the motorcycle stunt team Madstyle Moto. The professional motorcycle stunt team will present two shows of high-energy freestyle motocross and stunts on Friday night. With more than 15 years of experience, they perform gravity-defying wheelies, aerial maneuvers, and interactive, high-octane performances.

A new feature of the Friday night program will be a Children's Makers Market which is being supported by a number of schools. Students from local schools have been busy preparing their market stall goodies and the market will run until 8pm.

Live music entertainment will be provided by a number of local secondary and primary school bands.

The program also includes the popular dog high jump competition.

This has proven to be a great spectacle for patrons in past years, with crowds of people gathering to watch the skill and talents of dogs entered in this competition.

The popular fireworks display will be staged at 9pm.

While teenagers tend to take centre stage for activities at the carnival, show organisers are keen to promote the night as a family friendly environment with lots of attractions for all ages.

Organisers said the program was very much focused on providing a fun night out for everyone, no matter what age.