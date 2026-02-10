Missing people found

Police are urging locals to plan their trip and know their limitations after two separate bushland searches last week.

After spending Saturday night in dense bushland at Walhalla East, missing kayakers were located on Sunday morning.

Heyfield police co-ordinated the search and rescue operation.

Just days earlier, hikers were reported missing in the Allambee Reserve on Wednesday.

Other members of the hiking party raised the alarm. Baw Baw police, air wing and local SES volunteers responded and located the missing hikers within a few hours.

Police said they were found about three kilometres off the track. Both the kayakers and hikers were found safe with only minor injuries, including sunburn and scratches.

The incidents prompted Baw Baw police to issue a reminder for locals to be prepared before lacing up their hiking boots for a summer adventure.

They urged: plan your trip before you head out; know your limitations - and stick to them; dress for the conditions and pack spare clothing in case the weather changes; carry extra food and water; and, bring spare batteries or a portable charging pack.

It's also essential to carry a map and compass - and to know how to use them, police said.

If unable to find your way back, police urged against playing the hero. Instead, seek assistance and call Triple Zero (000).

As it may take some time for emergency services to reach you, move to a clear area to help with orientation if it is safe to do so.