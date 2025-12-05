Camera club members dominate

Warragul Camera Club high scoring winners Cathie Langdon, Ruth Burleigh, Robyn Wright, David Barton, Kayren Browne, Greg Mitchell and Enza La Rocca. Photograph: Nigel Beresford

Warragul Camera Club members continued their winning form with a decisive win in the Pakenham and Warragul Camera Clubs 2025 Pak/Wag photography competition.

The annual competition was instigated by David and Jane Woodcock in 2015 and has continued to be great challenge for each clubs' members to enter their best photographs that would score high enough to give their club the highest score.

Each club entered 15 digital photos which were judged by qualified VAPS judge David Norris.

The final scores were Pakenham 185 versus Warragul 202 points.

Warragul winners:

Creative experimental: Enza La Rocca, Robyn Wright, Greg Mitchell, Ruth Burleigh

Open novice: Cathie Langdon, Kayren Browne, Jan Bennett

Open A grade: Ruth Burleigh, David Barton, Terrie O'Dwyer, Robyn Wright