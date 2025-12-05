Camera club members dominate
Warragul Camera Club members continued their winning form with a decisive win in the Pakenham and Warragul Camera Clubs 2025 Pak/Wag photography competition.
The annual competition was instigated by David and Jane Woodcock in 2015 and has continued to be great challenge for each clubs' members to enter their best photographs that would score high enough to give their club the highest score.
Each club entered 15 digital photos which were judged by qualified VAPS judge David Norris.
The final scores were Pakenham 185 versus Warragul 202 points.
Warragul winners:
Creative experimental: Enza La Rocca, Robyn Wright, Greg Mitchell, Ruth Burleigh
Open novice: Cathie Langdon, Kayren Browne, Jan Bennett
Open A grade: Ruth Burleigh, David Barton, Terrie O'Dwyer, Robyn Wright