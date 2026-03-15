Harvey reserve name proposed

Community feedback is being sought on a proposal to name a Garfield reserve in honour of local volunteer, the late Lesley Harvey.

Community feedback is being sought on a proposal to name a Garfield reserve in honour of local volunteer, the late Lesley Harvey.

Lesley was a respected local volunteer who made significant contributions to the community during the 1990s.

Cardinia Shire Council is now seeking community feedback on a proposal to name a reserve in Greenland Crt in honour of Lesley.

Council received a request from Lesley's family and the Garfield Community Association to commemoratively name the reserve, on the corner of Greenland Crt and Archer Rd, as Lesley Harvey Reserve.

Lesley played an important role in the development of the reserve as a neighbourhood play space, working closely with council and community members to improve the area for local families.

She was involved in a range of community projects and organisations, including serving on the Garfield Kindergarten committee, contributing to the Garfield Progress Association and establishment of the Community Bank, founding and leading the Garfield Safety House Committee, and supporting the Garfield football and netball clubs, to name a few.

The community engagement process will gauge community support for the proposed name. Following consultation, council will consider feedback before making a decision. Any proposed name change is also subject to approval by Geographic Names Victoria.

Submissions close on April 2.