Hangry moment

An angry customer caused a commotion in the Warragul McDonald's drive-through line last Thursday afternoon.

Police allege a man aged between 35 and 40 with brown hair, exited his bright blue Mitsubishi at about 3:10pm to yell at the driver in front of him for holding up the queue.

Police said the man became extremely aggressive and threatening, ultimately punching the vehicle in front of him several times before returning to his car.

The shaken victim went to the Warragul Police station after leaving the drive-through.

Anyone with information that may assist police with inquiries is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.