Hallora Marathon ready to roll

It's almost showtime for the Hallora Marathon, which will take place this Sunday.

The Hallora Marathon is ready to roll this Sunday as event organisers are encouraging people to sign up before it's too late.

The 10th edition of the charity event, which raises money for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, is nearing 800 participants signed up with limited spots left for each distance.

Racers will take on a range of distances, including a kid's dash across Western Park as well as 5km, 8km and 16km along with the longer 24km and 42km runs.

Every event will finish at Western Park. All shorter distance events will begin at Western Park while the 24km and 42km will both take off from Hallora Recreation Reserve.

Cycling events will also take place this Saturday in tandem with the Wild Dog Triathlon Club.

There will be a bus to take participants in the 24km and 42km runs to the starting line at Hallora from Western Park, as those events are one way.

Plenty of local businesses will be involved at the finish line with food, drinks and good vibes on offer.

Event organisers are hoping to beat the $55,000 raised last year as their total tally has soared past $100,000 over the Hallora Marathon's history.

For more information and to enter an event head to www.halloramarathon.org.au