Hole in one, times two

All golfers hope to one day record a rare hole-in-one.

Local member Nev Clements went one better with an ace on Tuesday at the seventh and followed it up with one on Saturday at the 19th.

Saturday's fourball was for the club foursomes championship.

Winners were Steve Porch and Lenny White with 67, half a shot ahead of Michael Stevenson and Graeme Weebster.

Steven Porch/Lenny White 67, Michael Stephenson/Graeme Webster 67.5, Glenn Davey/Hamish White 68, Jason Sprange/Craig Sprange 69.5.

DTL: Brer Armstrong/Peter Earles 70.5, Thomas Martin/Steven Martin 70.5, Matt Corstorphin/Craig Black 73, Johno Miron/Paul Kennedy 73.5

Those that did not contest the foursomes played a stableford round.

A grade: Matt Green 39, Michael Vick 39, Brent Kitchen 38.

B grade: Tom O'Dea 44, Simon Gurr 37, Noel Green 37.

C grade: Bill Bridger 43, Gavin Ratcliffe 38, Noel Wight 36.

DTL: John Campbell 37, Bryan McLean 37, Chris Harrison 36, Ray Mason-Woods 36, Tony Cardillo 36, Peter McNulty 36, Robert Nelson 36, Paul Weatherhead Kerry Dore 35, Richard Hojnacki 35, Bob Howard 35, Ken Glover 35, Phil Faithful 35, Tom Denholm 35, Corey Hojnacki 35, Graeme Jarvis 35, Jim Bjorksten 35, David Cook 35, Ken Kitchen 34.

NTP: 7th David Kingdom, 15th Travis Ogden, 18th Norm Dorling, 19th Jim Bjorksten.

Hole-in-one: 19th Nev Clements.

Eagle: 6th Corey Porter.

Pro pin: Noel Green (A), Jeff Merriel (B), Dave Woods (C).

Women: A grade: Anny Byrne 41, Chris Thomas 40. B grade: Viv Brereton 38, Rochelle Pompei 37. C grade: Char Smith 38, Sophie Maher 37.

DTL: Linda Fowles 40, Helen Burke 37, Sharni Gentile 37, Kylie Golding 35, Sandy Heenan 35, Hannah Abernethy 35.

NTP: 7th Helen Burke, 15th Char Smith, 18th Anny Byrne.

Mystery six: Kylie Wendt (A), Dianne Mason Woods (B), Marlene Wight (C).

Sunday, mixed foursomes championship.

Stephen Macaloney/Phyllis Macaloney 65.5, Marie Veitch/Bob Veitch 66.5, Shannon Gibbons/Leigh Steenholdt 67.5, Penny Scott/Peter Scott 68, Annette Perry/Len Cole 68, Irene Thomas/Jeff Tellefson 70, Anne Boyer/David Boyer 70.

Gross winners: Matt Johnson/Leanne Johnson 80, Paul Kennedy/Julie Kennedy 82.

Tuesday, par, field of 72.

Many of the afternoon field failed to complete their round as thunderstorms forced the cancellation of the final holes.

One of the lucky ones was Nev Clements who holed out on the seventh just before being called from the course.

A grade: Ben Huggett +6, Graeme Jarvis +3, Matt Johnson +1.

B grade: Daniel Aird +2, Charlie Hamilton +2, Derek Miller +1.

C grade: Eric Deppeler +1, Kevin Incigneri -2, Craig Taylor -2.

DTL: Damien Davies +1, Dennis Joyce 0, Brendan O'Brien 0, Chris Grainger 0, Jackson Giles 0, Roger Boyce -1, Eddie Carrigan -1, Graham McLure -1, Paul McInnes -2, Travis Maher -2, Jason Williams -2, Clint Day -2.

NTP: 7th Nev Clements, 15th Nick Castle, 18th Rick Emery, 19th Chris Grainger.

Pro pin: Graham McLure (A), Terry Hayler (B).

Thursday, open stableford, field of 78.

Thursday's event was the annual Lions/Legacy charity day with proceeds going to Legacy.

The Gus Kittelty memorial trophy for Lions members was won by Kieran Heenan on countback from Michael Stevenson both finishing on 37 points.

Results: A grade: Michael Stephenson 37, David Cook 34, Johnny Pisa 34. B grade: John Campbell 37, Brian Robertson 37, Tim Kofoed 35. C grade: Kieran Heenan 37, Phil Wilkin 36, Annette Sutherland 33.

DTL: Leigh Greening 34, Kyle Beveridge 33, Kevin Rickwood 33, Jeff Tellefson 33, Wayne Hammond 33, Bill Pyle 33, Michael Charles 32, Chris Morris 32, Jason Chambers 32, Michael Vick 32, Darren Paine 32, Joe Brady 31, Tony McGrath 31.

NTP: 7th Michael Charles, 15th Matt Savage, 18th Brian Werner, 19th Darren Paine.

Pro pin: Jason Chambers (A), Kevin Rickwood (B).

Summertime nine holes, week ending February 27.

Men: Nev Clements 22, Doug Brown 17, Doug Brown 16.

Women: Kaye Rollinson 21, Sandy Heenan 19, Carol Stephen 14.

Monday February 23, over 55s nine holes.

Men: David Watson 22, John Broadbent 21, Rob Humphreys 21, Max Younger 20.

Women: Dianne Mason Woods 17.

NTP: Bob Veitch, Dianne Mason Woods.

