Give a gift of care to hospital

Adding their tags to the Gifts of Care tree in the Warragul Hospital foyer are WGHG Fundraising Support Officer Melissa Patterson with Health Information Services team members Brooke O'Brien and David Black.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group is encouraging people "wrap our community in care" this Christmas by donating to the "Gifts of Care" Christmas fundraiser.

This is the first year WGHG has organised the Gifts of Care appeal. All money raised will be used to fund the purchase of new medical equipment for the hospital.

Donations of any amount can be made by visiting reception at the West Gippsland Hospital and collecting a gift tag to place on the Gifts of Care tree in the foyer. Each gift tag can be personalised with a message of care.

Donations can also be made online at www.wghg.com.au