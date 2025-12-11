Garfield celebrates with Christmas festival

Photo by freestocks / Unsplash

The Garfield community will come together this Friday night for the town's annual Christmas Festival.

This year's festival promises to be bigger than ever.

The festival will run from 5pm to 9.30pm in Main St, Garfield and fireworks at the recreation reserve.

Garfield will be again filled with festive spirit as the local community descend on Main St to enjoy live music, food stalls, late night trading, street markets, lawn games, and entertainment.

There also will be plenty of fun activities for children and a visit from Santa at 7.30pm.

Festival highlights include free activities for children, street markets, food stalls, street entertainers, late night tradining and live music.

The Garfield Football Club also will be opening the social rooms on the night. Live music will keep the parents entertained, whilst the kids enjoy running around on the oval.

And, back by popular demand, the fireworks display will begin at 9.05pm at the football oval to conclude the family friendly event.

For more information go to Garfield Christmas Festival on Facebook/ Instagram or contact garfieldchristmas@yahoo.com