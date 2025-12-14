Funding boost for Drouin Picnic Racing Club

Photo by Cemrecan Yurtman / Unsplash

Drouin Picnic Racing Club will have the chance to upgrade facilities and enhance race day experiences thanks to a $13,519 funding boost as part of the State Government's ongoing investment in country racing.

Minister for Racing Anthony Carbines announced on Friday that more than $730,000 from the Regional Customer Facilities Program would be used to improve racing infrastructure at 18 regional racing venues.

"We're proud to back our regional racing clubs, they're at the heart of their communities and play a vital role in supporting local economies," he said. "These grants will give racegoers and locals access to better facilities that can be enjoyed well beyond race days."

The Drouin Picnic Racing Club will use the grant to purchase temporary marquees, umbrellas, tables, and chairs for race day comfort.

Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing said the upgrades would benefit the Drouin Picnic Racing Club all year round.

"These upgrades will make Drouin Picnic Racing Club an even better place for locals and visitors to come together, not just on race days, but for community events all year round."