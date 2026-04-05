Full house at Yarragon Fashion Festival

Above: Wearing a creation by Geraldine Australia is Miah. Right: Maria wears a MalcolmPaull creation.

Last month's inaugural Yarragon Fashion Festival saw community members pack out the Yarragon Public Hall for a showcase of local and designer fashion creations.

Organised by Anna James Media & Co in conjunction with the Yarragon Lions Club, the festival brought style and creativity to the heart of town with a vibrant celebration of fashion, and community spirit.

Co-organiser and former West Gippsland resident Nathan James said the day exceeded his expectations.

"The feedback we have received has been overwhelming," he said.

"The venue was filled to capacity and everyone involved described the event as professionally executed and creatively inspiring, marked by a strong collaboration and palpable sense of unity backstage as the runway came to life."

The first runway of the festival showcased fashion from Mr Smart Melbourne, Dresses to the Nines and Grandpa Funk and local boutiques Wardrobe in the Lane, Rendezvous of Yarragon and The Yarragon Op Shop.

The second runway featured pieces from Designer Geraldine Australia, Art n' Situ, Cazinc the Label, Fernanda Covarrubias, Grandma Funk and MalcolmPaull.

Making their debut at the festival with their stunning creations was House of Danielle.

After the success of the festival, Nathan said Anna James Media & Co plan to continue showcasing fashion in rural areas.

"We are extremely proud of our achievement in bringing this event together and looking ahead Anna James Media & Co aim to continue this movement by bringing fashion and creative showcases across the rural landscape in months to come," he said.