Wednesday, 24 December 2025
Subscribe
News

Four attempts on business

Four attempts have been made to break into a Warragul business within a week.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Four attempts on business

Four attempts have been made to break into a Warragul business within a week.
Police believe the same person was responsible for the incidents at Pure Body Health in Albert Rd.


A quantity of cash was stolen during a burglary on Wednesday, December 10. It is believed a key was located and used to enter the front door between midnight and 3.15am.


The most recent incident was reported on Wednesday at 3.30am.
Police allege a person used a wood and metal object, possibly a hammer, to strike an area near a front window. A security alarm was activated when attempts were made to open the front door.


Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.

Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos