Four attempts on business

Four attempts have been made to break into a Warragul business within a week.

Four attempts have been made to break into a Warragul business within a week.

Police believe the same person was responsible for the incidents at Pure Body Health in Albert Rd.



A quantity of cash was stolen during a burglary on Wednesday, December 10. It is believed a key was located and used to enter the front door between midnight and 3.15am.



The most recent incident was reported on Wednesday at 3.30am.

Police allege a person used a wood and metal object, possibly a hammer, to strike an area near a front window. A security alarm was activated when attempts were made to open the front door.



Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.