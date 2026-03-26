Focus on preventing crime

Spreading awareness about community safety at Saturday's crime prevention day are Baw Baw Proactive Policing Unit leading senior constable Warren Briggs (centre) and representatives from the Baw Baw Safer Communities Group David Piggin, Paul Eshuis, Paul Thexton and Tony Kelly.

Local police said Saturday's recent crime prevention day at Warragul Bunnings was well attended by community members.

Members of the Baw Baw proactive policing unit and representatives from Neighbourhood Watch joined forces to provide a range of information on crime prevention and safety in the community.

Local police said the "coffee with a cop" set up attracted community members across a range of ages, providing an opportunity to connect with local police and Neighbourhood Watch representatives to learn about community crime prevention.

The event was held in conjunction with the launch of the Bunnings Safer Places Initiative - a partnership with Safer Places Network and home security product suppliers.

"Safer Places is a great example of what can happen when businesses, police, community organisations and residents work together toward a shared goal of safer neighbourhoods," Neighbourhood Watch Victoria chief executive officer Bambi Gordon said.

Continuing the theme, a safety and wellbeing expo will be held at the West Gippsland Hospital next Monday where police will be providing crime prevention advice and fitting vechicles with anti-theft number plate screws.