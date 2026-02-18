Firing up the grill at Drouin West Primary School

Students and parents at Drouin West Primary School enjoyed the warm sunshine and a sausage in bread after school last Tuesday at the annual welcome barbecue.

Students were all smiles with their afterschool snack of a sausage in bread and parents had the opportunity to speak with teachers and staff, visit their classrooms and learn more about their learning environments.

Families of prep students also had the chance to attend the "A day in the life of a prep" information session.